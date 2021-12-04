Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Let it never be said that Ridley Scott does not speak his mind.

During a recent junket interview for “The Last Duel” via Zoom, the 84-year-old director offered a characteristically pithy response to a question that seemingly placed some of his earlier films in a bad light.

“It’s a very realistic film,” says the Russian journalist interviewing Scott and the film’s star, Jodie Comer.

READ MORE: Ridley Scott Blames Millennials For ‘The Last Duel’ Box Office Fail

“It looks more realistic than ‘Kingdom of Heaven’ or ‘Robin Hood’ if you’re talking about —,” the journalist continues before Scott cuts him off.

“Sir, f**k you. F**k you,” Scott tells him. “Thank you very much. Fuck you. Go fuck yourself, sir. Go on.”