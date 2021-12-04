“Miss Congeniality” was almost the end of Michael Caine.

In a new interview this week with Sandra Bullock on the “About Last Night” podcast, the actress revealed how she was almost responsible for killing the legendary British actor.

READ MORE: Sandra Bullock Opens Up About Terrifying Home Invasion On ‘Red Table Talk’

Bullock and Caine worked together on the 2000 comedy “Miss Congeniality”, which the actress has very fond memories of.

“The first film that I fully produced, in Austin, Texas, as 112 degrees, just schwitzing, it was like beehive in sequin gowns and schwitzing. But just fun,” she said. “The girls, we had so much fun.”

That’s when she added, “And then Michael Caine, we almost killed Michael Caine. I almost killed Michael Caine.”

Bullock explained, “He fell into a stage pit that wasn’t marked off, and he had a light shining on him, like where the lights are, like where the orchestra pit is. He fell, could’ve sued us. Didn’t.”

READ MORE: Sandra Bullock Recalls Ryan Reynolds’ Slip During ‘The Proposal’ Nude Scene

Thankfully, Caine was okay after the fall, but everyone on set was extremely worried in the moment, according to Bullock.

“We had acupuncturists on set that jumped on him … got him bright as rain,” she said. “The man is a beast, he bounced back up. There were shards of glass and the man… I almost killed Michael Caine, and he came out better … So it was a fun shoot, but that was a hard day.”

“Did he scream anything?” host Adam Ray asked.

“Nothing,” Bullock said.