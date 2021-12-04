Prince William is sharing a precious memory about his mother, the late Princess Diana, and her love of music.

In an interview the Duke of Cambridge gave for “In Time to Walk,” an Apple Music “audio experience” that encourages walking as a way to improve mental and physical health, he recalled his mother’s fondness for Tina Turner when he and brother Prince Harry were children, and how they would often sing along to Turner’s hits while driving to school.

“One of the songs I massively remember and has stuck with me all this time, and I to this day still quite enjoy secretly, is Tina Turner’s ‘The Best,’” he said while fighting back tears, according to a report in Page Six.

“Because sitting in the back seat, singing away, it felt like a real family moment,” he added.

“My mother, she’d be driving along singing at the top of her voice,” William continued. “We’d even get the policeman [security] in the car: he’d occasionally be singing along as well. We’d be singing and listening to the music right the way up to the gates at school where they dropped you off.”

According to William, his three children with wife Kate Middleton — Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3 — have “already inherited my family’s love of music,” although their tastes don’t always mesh.

“Most mornings there’s a massive fight between Charlotte and George as to what song is played in the morning,” he revealed.

“In Time to Walk,” will be released on Apple Music on Monday, Dec. 6.