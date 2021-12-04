Starring in the MCU doesn’t mean Gwyneth Paltrow knows anything about the franchise.

On Friday, the Goop creator took questions on her Instagram Stories about anything and everything, so someone decided to ask her about the latest entry in the Marvel universe.

“Have you watched the ‘Hawkeye’ series??” the fan asked.

“No, what is that?” Paltrow responded, in characteristic fashion.

The actress, who played Pepper Potts in the “Iron Man” films, as well as multiple other Marvel films, has a history of being oblivious about the series, including her own role in it.

In a viral clip from “The Chef Show” in 2019, Jon Favreau brought up appearing together in “Spider-Man: Homecoming”, but Paltrow had no recollection of the film.

“You were in ‘Spider-Man’,” Favreau said, to which she responded, “No,” adding, “I was in ‘Avengers’.”

When Favreau explained that she was also in “Spider-Man”, and described some of the details of the film, Paltrow reacted in shock, “That was ‘Spider-Man’?”

In an appearance on “The Graham Norton Show” last year, Paltrow also revealed she hadn’t yet seen the mega-blockbuster “Avengers: Endgame”, which she also had a brief role in.

“No, I haven’t seen it,” she admitted, after “Spider-Man” star Tom Holland said anyone who hadn’t must have been “living under a rock.”