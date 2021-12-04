Model Gabriella Brooks has been dating actor Liam Hemsworth since 2019, with neither publicly commenting on their relationship.

That changed in the latest issue of the Daily Telegraph‘s Stellar Magazine, in which the 25-year-old model breaks her silence on her romance with the “Hunger Games” star, describing the past 12 months as “one of the greatest years of my life.”

“My personal relationship is very, very important and very sacred to me,” she told the magazine, as reported by the Daily Mail.

“I completely understand [the interest in her relationship]. But at the end of the day, I guess I just like having that for me,” Brooks continued.

“My personal relationship is very, very important and very sacred to me,” she added, also expressing her love for Hemsworth’s family.

“But he’s great. They [the Hemsworths] are great, she said. “They are the most beautiful people and I’m very lucky to know them.”

Earlier this year, Hemwsorth made their relationship Instagram official when he shared photos of himself and Brooks attending an event with brother Chris Hemsworth and his wife Elsa Pataky.