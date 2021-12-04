It’s official. Chris Cuomo is out at CNN.

On Saturday evening, the news network announced the primetime anchor’s termination from the company, effective immediately.

The decision to fire Cuomo comes amid an ongoing investigation into his involvement with brother and former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s defence against sexual harassment allegations which led to his resignation in August.

The termination follows Cuomo’s suspension from the network earlier this week and a review of his conduct after new information came to light about the counsel he offered his brother.

In their statement, CNN said, “We retained a respected law firm to conduct the review, and have terminated him, effective immediately. While in the process of that review, additional information has come to light. Despite the termination, we will investigate as appropriate.”

Prior to this week, CNN had stood by Cuomo and his program “Cuomo Prime Time” after revelations earlier this year that he had strategized with his brother’s political aides amid the former Governor’s own scandal.

In new testimony and text messages released by the New York attorney general earlier this week, it was revealed that Cuomo had played a more integral role in his brother’s political strategizing than had been previously known.

In a statement on Twitter, Cuomo said of his termination, “This is not how I want my time at CNN to end but I have already told you why and how I helped my brother. So let me now say as disappointing as this is, I could not be more proud of the team at ‘Cuomo Prime Time’ and the work we did as CNN’s #1 show in the most competitive time slot. I owe them all and will miss that group of special people who did really important work.”

Among the revelations in the documents released by the attorney general was that Cuomo had lobbied to help craft his brother’s defence, and that had used his journalistic sources to find a lead on one of the women accusing his brother of sexual harassment.

When details of Cuomo’s involvement in his brother’s defence were first reported in May, the news anchor apologized, but added, “I can be objective about just about any topic, but not about my family. Those of you who watch this show get it. Like you, I bet, my family means everything to me. And I am fiercely loyal to them. I am family first, job second.”

Cuomo started at CNN in 2018 after moving to the network from ABC News. He hosted the morning show “New Day” for several years before moving to primetime in 2018.