Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Jin just turned 29 in style.

On Friday night, BTS took time out of their performance at iHeartRadio’s Jingle Ball in Los Angele to celebrate the group’s eldest member’s birthday.

READ MORE: BTS ‘Were Afraid To Make A Mistake’ In First Concert In 2 Years: ‘It Got Me Really Emotional Beyond Words’

Just in case you missed it, relive Jin's birthday celebration last night at #KIISJingleBall in LA! 🎂 We 💜 you Jin and all of @BTS_twt! pic.twitter.com/BxQ6BwCYyG — iHeartRadio (@iHeartRadio) December 5, 2021

KIIS FM’s Jojo Wright shared video of the moment on Twitter, with Jin announcing, “It’s my birthday, thank you!” at the sigh of a surprise birthday cake.

The emcee then led the audience and the other members of BTS in singing Jin “Happy Birthday”.

“I love you, ARMY!” Jin shouted afterward. “You are my gift. Thank you!”

READ MORE: BTS And Coldplay Team Up For First Live Performance Of ‘My Universe’ At 2021 AMAs

The cake featured references to a number of BTS’ recent hits, including dynamite sticks representing their song “Dynamite”, and a space theme recalling their single with Coldplay “My Universe”.