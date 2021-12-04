The Spider-Verse just got a whole lot bigger.

On Saturday, Sony debuted a first look teaser for the highly-anticipated “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”, revealing that the film is just “(Part One)” of a two-part saga.

The sequel to 2018’s Oscar-winning animated hit sees Miles Morales venturing into alternate dimensions in the multi-verse.

In the preview, Miles gets a visit from alternate universe Gwen Stacy, who convinces him to “get out of here” and into another dimension where he fights another extremely jacked Spider-Man.

Miles Morales’ story and the #SpiderVerse web expands. Take a first look at Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One). Exclusively in movie theaters October 2022. pic.twitter.com/EvnFkTruBg — Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse (Part One) (@SpiderVerse) December 5, 2021

In a Q&A with Entertainment Weekly, producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller shared more details about the new film, including the decision to make it a two-parter.

“Miles’ story is an epic,” the pair said. “We wrote what we thought the story needed to be, and to our surprise we realized it was two movies instead of one. We’re working on them both as we speak. Part Two will be out sometime in 2023. We will sleep again in 2024.”

Talking about the wild art styles featured in the sequel, “Every dimension looks and feels radically different from all the others. They all look like they were drawn by a different artist.”

Shameik Moore returns as Miles Morales, along with Hailee Steinfeld as Gwen Stacey, Jake Johnson as Peter B. Parker, with Oscar Isaac as Spider-Man 2099 and Issa Rae as Spider-Woman.

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One)” is out in theatres Oct. 7, 2022.