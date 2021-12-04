Click to share this via email

The Hudson siblings wanted to make Britney Spears’ birthday a special one.

On Thursday, the pop star turned 40, and to celebrate, longtime friends Kate Hudson and her brother Oliver send her a video of them singing her “Happy Birthday”.

Spears shared the video on her Instagram feed, along with a string of coffin emojis.

“Happy birthday dear Britney f**king Spears,” Oliver sings in the video, giving it his all.

Also featured in the video is Kate’s 3-year-old daughter Rani joining in on the celebration.

Kate responded in the comments with a heart emoji.