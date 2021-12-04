Violet Grohl is following in her dad’s footsteps amazingly well.

On Thursday, Dave Grohl shared a video of he and his 15-year-old daughter performing a cover of Amy Winehouse’s classic 2003 track “Take the Box”.

The performance was part of Dave and producer Greg Kurstin’s second annual “Hanukkah Sessions” celebrating Jewish artists.

“Despite this song’s mention of a “Moschino bra you bought me last Christmas,” it’s common knowledge that the amazing woman behind the song was actually Jewish. Gone far too soon…” Foo Fighters wrote on Twitter.

The song was the fifth one Dave and Kurstin have produced for this year’s “Hanukkah Sessions”, along with songs by Lisa Loeb, Barry Manilow and more.

This isn’t the first time the Grohl father-daughter due have performed together. In 2018, Violet joined her dad onstage to sing Adele’s “When We Were Young”, and this part summer she joined the Foo Fighters onstage at Lollapalooza to perform X’s “Nausea”.