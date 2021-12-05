Whenever Prince William needs a shot of musical enthusiasm, he’ll crank up an AC/DC classic.

That was just one of the revelations made by the Duke of Cambridge on an upcoming edition of Apple Fitness+’s “Time to Walk” series, which encourages listeners to go for a walk in order to improve their mental and physical health.

While strolling through the grounds of the Queen’s Sandringham estate, William revealed that he likes to psych himself up with the music of the Australian rockers.

READ MORE: Prince Williams Says Taylor Swift Had Him In A ‘Trance’ When She Convinced Him To Sing With Bon Jovi In 2013

“There’s nothing better than, on a Monday morning, when you’re a bit bleary-eyed after the weekend and trying to get yourself back into the grind of the week, listening to AC/DC, ‘Thunderstruck’,” he said, as reported by Blabbermouth.

“I have to say the first time I put it on, and I’ve heard it a million times now, I was kind of, like, ‘Well, this is quite heavy for a Monday morning.’ But now, when I listen to it, it’s the best tonic for a Monday morning. It absolutely wakes you up, puts your week in the best mood possible, and you feel like you can take on anything and anyone,” he continued.

“I’d imagine you’re going to walk quite fast listening to it, maybe with a skip in your step, with the headbanging,” added William. “It’s a difficult song not to dance to or to nod along to.”

The Duke also opened up about the role that music plays in his family’s morning rituals.

“Most mornings there’s a massive fight between Charlotte and George as to what song is played in the morning,” he explained, via People. “And I have to, now, basically prioritize that one day someone does this one, and another day it’s someone else’s turn. So George gets his go, then Charlotte gets her go. Such is the clamour for the music.”

READ MORE: Prince William Recalls Singing Along To Tina Turner With Mom Princess Diana

A favourite of his children ad the moment, he added, is “Waka Waka” by Shakira. “There’s a lot of hip movements going along,” he said. “There’s a lot of dressing up.”

According to William, Princess Charlotte is prone to do a little dancing when the music plays.

“Charlotte, particularly, is running around the kitchen in her dresses and ballet stuff and everything. She goes completely crazy with Louis following her around trying to do the same thing,” he said. “It’s a really happy moment where the children just enjoy dancing, messing around and singing.”

Prince William’s episode of “Time to Walk” debuts on Monday, Dec. 6.