Billboard has revealed its annual year-end charts, with Drake taking the honour as 2021’s top artist. Drake was also named overall top male artist.

Billboard‘s year-end charts rank the most popular artists, albums, songs and tours of 2021, based on the weekly Billboard charts.

In addition to Drake taking the top artist spot (for the second time), Olivia Rodrigo was named both top new artist and top female artist.

Meanwhile, Dua Lipa’s “Levitating” is the top Billboard Hot 100 Song of the year, while Morgan Wallen’s Dangerous: The Double Album is the Top 200 album of the year.

Republic Records was named top label of the year, while BTS was named the top artist in the duo or group category.

Billboard‘s year-end lists can be viewed in their entirety right here.