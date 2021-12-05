Drew Barrymore’s new book Rebel Homemaker was released in November, and finds the actress/daytime talk star getting candid.

That’s particularly true when she writes about how she struggled after her divorce from ex-husband Will Koppelman, from whom she split in 2016.

In an excerpt in the Daily Mail, Barrymore discusses the difficulties she faced when moving from California to New York City.

“It was a hard time. Lightless, grey, wet, soggy days trying to find a rental apartment, wishing I could run back to California so badly, but I knew that would separate my daughters from the other half of their family, and I would do no such thing,” she wrote.

“I struggled for the next several years to try to figure out a way to make Manhattan a place where I felt comfortable,” Barrymore continued. “Then the pandemic hit. I think I slowly unravelled and yet I felt things I didn’t know possible.”

Ultimately, Barrymore explained, she came to realize the simple truth behind a common saying.

“Probably the most important thing I’ve come to realize is that as much as I was always looking for an anchor in the form of a home, I’ve fallen in love with the saying ‘Home is where the heart is’, because anywhere my girls and I are together, we will find happiness,” she added.

