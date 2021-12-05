The wildly popular online game “Fortnite” has finished its second chapter, closing out with a special appearance by Dwayne Johnson.

Johnson’s appearance in a special cutscene at the end of Chapter 2 confirmed the suspicions of many players who theorized that a character in the game called The Foundation was actually Johnson, who removes his helmet to reveal his identity in the action-packed sequence.

The “Red Notice” star took to Twitter to share a screengrab of his unmasked avatar.

Meanwhile, fans also took to social media to share their reactions to seeing The Rock featured in “Fortnite.”

With Chapter 2 having concluded, fans now have their first look at Chapter 3, which will not only include more of Johnson as The Foundation, but also features an appearance by your friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man.

 

 

 