The wildly popular online game “Fortnite” has finished its second chapter, closing out with a special appearance by Dwayne Johnson.

Johnson’s appearance in a special cutscene at the end of Chapter 2 confirmed the suspicions of many players who theorized that a character in the game called The Foundation was actually Johnson, who removes his helmet to reveal his identity in the action-packed sequence.

The “Red Notice” star took to Twitter to share a screengrab of his unmasked avatar.

We flipped the island. Now it’s time to take down the Imagined Order #FortniteFlipped ~ f pic.twitter.com/J6InlVbtd9 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) December 5, 2021

Meanwhile, fans also took to social media to share their reactions to seeing The Rock featured in “Fortnite.”

THEY ACTUALLY DID THE EYEBROW RAISE FOR THE ROCK LMAOOO THIS WAS INSANE!!! #FortniteChapter3 #Chapter3 pic.twitter.com/Ce158IQMu3 — HYPEX (@HYPEX) December 4, 2021

BRO WHY IS THE ROCK IN FORTNITE?! LMFAOOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/nnxokTMONb — Johnny 🔥 (@JohnnyLockson) December 4, 2021

no way they got the rock in fortnite now 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/A4IJ8fZwpf — T𖤐kyo (@FallForMy) December 4, 2021

am crying brah they got the rock doing the eyebrow in fortnite pic.twitter.com/HS57n4Hogi — mariano 🦦 (@oscos) December 4, 2021

Dwayne the Rock Johnson is somehow one of the most important character in the Fortnite lore. pic.twitter.com/5QDDVg9bqv — Super Sonic With Captions (@SuperSonicText) December 4, 2021

The Rock in fortnite gets 5 stars pic.twitter.com/y4OF0dNyj3 — The Tweet Critic 🎄 (@_TweetCritic) December 4, 2021

With Chapter 2 having concluded, fans now have their first look at Chapter 3, which will not only include more of Johnson as The Foundation, but also features an appearance by your friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man.