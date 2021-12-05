Click to share this via email

Lizzo hit the sage at Saturday night’s Amex Unstaged concert in Miami, as part of Art Basel.

During her performance, the “Good as Hell” hitmaker unleashed a cover of Erykah Badu’s “Tyrone,” featuring some reworked lyrics referencing rapper Drake and actor Chris Evans.

“Maybe I should call Chis Evans/ Maybe Captain America could put another bun up in my,” she sang.

“Or maybe I should call Drake?” she added in the next verse.

According to Rolling Stone, Lizzo opened the show with “Rumors”, her new collab with Cardi B, with other songs during her set including ‘Truth Hurts”, “Cuz I Love You”, “Boys” and more.