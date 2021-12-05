Lizzo hit the sage at Saturday night’s Amex Unstaged concert in Miami, as part of Art Basel.
During her performance, the “Good as Hell” hitmaker unleashed a cover of Erykah Badu’s “Tyrone,” featuring some reworked lyrics referencing rapper Drake and actor Chris Evans.
“Maybe I should call Chis Evans/ Maybe Captain America could put another bun up in my,” she sang.
READ MORE: How Lizzo Got Her ‘Confidence Back,’ Talks Friendship With Adele: ‘She’s Given Me Really Good Advice’
“Or maybe I should call Drake?” she added in the next verse.
Watch: @lizzo reworks lyrics to @fatbellybella’s “Tyrone” to shout out @ChrisEvans and @Drake, at her #AmexUnstaged concert in Miami 😍 pic.twitter.com/wf2qGBzHSa
— Tim Chan (@mrtimchan) December 5, 2021
According to Rolling Stone, Lizzo opened the show with “Rumors”, her new collab with Cardi B, with other songs during her set including ‘Truth Hurts”, “Cuz I Love You”, “Boys” and more.