Courtney Love is taking aim at Elon Musk by calling on the Tesla billionaire to pay his “fair share” of taxes.

Last month, Musk generated plenty of bad press when he tweeted a snarky response to Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, who tweeted, “We must demand that the extremely wealthy pay their fair share. Period.” Musk responded by writing, “I keep forgetting you’re still alive.”

Several weeks later, Musk’s tweet has earned a rebuke from Courtney Love.

In her tweet, the grunge icon claims that she was bcc’d on his “str8, male, PayPal mafia email group” for months, adding a teapot emoji to imply she had some inside scoop about his finances. “With that information in mind, don’t you think in a ‘civilized society’ one should embrace paying our fair share of tax?” she wrote. She added, “Don’t pick on Bernie. It’s Kendall Roy s**t,” referencing Brian Cox’s scheming media mogul in HBO’s “Succession”.

She followed that up with a second tweet, writing, “Relax. I’m a GOOD Queen. Capitalism & the American dream has been good to you. Be good to it. #justpayyourtaxesbuddy.”

Musk has yet to respond to Love’s tweets, but on the same day she issued them he took what appears to be another shot at the 80-year-old Sanders, by tweeting, “Let’s set an age limit after which you can’t run for political office, perhaps a number just below 70 …”