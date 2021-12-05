Billie Eilish has always had a great relationship with her fans, but sometimes she needs some help when they become a little more familiar than they should.

That’s when the “Bad Guy” singer’s bodyguards step in, which was the case when Eilish arrived at JFK International Airport in New York.

According to TMZ, a few overzealous fans got up a little too close to the star for her bodyguards’ liking, leading them to shield her as she made her way out of the airport terminal.

In photos taken at the airport, Eilish’s security can be seen blocking the path of fans looking to approach Eilish.

Earlier this year, Eilish discussed setting boundaries for fans, particularly when they become overexcited at seeing her.

“[It] makes you kind of crazy. We all know the feeling of seeing yourself and being like, ‘What is going on with me, I’m acting insane.’ When you’re excited about something, you forget boundaries and you forget what’s polite and what’s kind of not polite,” she told Vanity Fair.

“It is definitely important to have the boundaries and also have people around you that can help in a situation like that,” she said of her fans. “I never want to push away somebody that’s showing me only love. And even if it’s coming from a place of crazy love, I don’t ever want to push that too far away.”