And Just Like That

With the arrival of “Sex and the City” revival “And Just Like That…”, fans will soon be catching up with the new adventures of Carrie Bradshaw and her pals.

In a new sneak peek at the upcoming HBO Max series, it’s clear that the problems the women are dealing with now are very different from the ones they confronted 20 years earlier.

That’s especially true for Cynthia Nixon’s character, Miranda Hobbes, who has decided to return to school while parenting her teenage son Brady, who’s apparently quite the handful.

READ MORE: A New Trailer For ‘And Just Like That…’ Gives Fans A Closer Look At The ‘Sex And The City’ Ladies’ Next Chapter

“I stepped on a used condom in Brady’s room this morning,” Miranda tells her friends. “Eww!” responds a horrified Charlotte (Kristin Davis).

“Wait, I was barefoot at the time,” Miranda adds. “Now, go.” Charlotte, now even more grossed out, repeats, “Eww!”

This is followed by a shot of Brady (played by Niall Cunningham) being busted by his mom as he appears to be lighting up a pipe full of something.

“And Just Like That…” debuts on Thursday, Dec. 9.