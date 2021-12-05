James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss are going their separate ways. The “Vanderpump Rules” stars took to Instagram Sunday to share that they are calling off their engagement. The surprising split comes just six months after Kennedy popped the question.

“After these 5 wonderful years we had together, we decided we have two different goals and made the decision to call off the engagement,” Kennedy wrote alongside of a photo of him and Leviss from what appears to be the Bravo reality TV show’s set. “We love each other very much, but we aren’t in love anymore. We want nothing but the best for each other so please keep any thoughts positive. Sending Love.”

Leviss shared the same photo and statement on her page, informing her followers of their split.

The couple announced the engagement in May, sharing some snapshots from the Coachella-themed proposal, which later aired on “Vanderpump Rules”.

“James proposed at the iconic Empire Polo Fields of “RACHELLA” Friday night… and I said YES! I’m over the Coachella moon ✨🌵🌙 #RACHELLA,” the 26-year-old beauty queen captioned the slideshow post, which included a snap of her shiny new sparkler.

Kennedy himself also shared the exciting news to Instagram, posting a snapshot of him and his lady love sharing a romantic kiss.

“THE LOVE OF MY LIFE, said yes,” the DJ wrote.

The 29-year-old reality TV star previously gushed over Leviss during an episode of “Overserved with Lisa Vanderpump”, where he shared his plans to propose.

“I love Raquel so much, you know that. She really has helped me, and you’ve seen everything she’s stuck by me with,” Kennedy shared. “I really couldn’t imagine myself with anyone else on this planet. I think I’m going to ask her to marry me.”

For more on the couple, see below.

RELATED CONTENT

‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss Engaged!

James Kennedy Defends His Place in the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Group After Heated Reunion (Exclusive)

‘Vanderpump Rules’ Reunion: Watch the Moment Jax Taylor Nearly Attacked James Kennedy (Exclusive)