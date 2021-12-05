Click to share this via email

Happy birthday to Brendan Fraser!

The actor celebrated his 53rd birthday on the same day as he began filming scenes for the new “Batgirl” movie.

“Yesterday was Brendan’s birthday AND first day on set for #batgirl,” wrote co-director Adil El Arbi, while sharing a photo and video from the onset celebrations.

“Joyeux Anniversaire freroooo,” he added.

The clip shows Fraser reacting as the entire crew sing “Happy Birthday” for him.

Fraser will reportedly play Firefly, a villain who is notorious for starting fires, in the upcoming movie.

The film, which stars Leslie Grace in its lead role, is expected to premiere on HBO Max in 2022.