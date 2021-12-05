Click to share this via email

Florence Pugh’s latest piercing didn’t go as smoothly as the actress had hoped.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the “Black Widow” star debuted her new nose ring, while telling fans about her slightly dramatic piercing experience.

“When you wanna be a cool grown up and get a cool new piercing and you instantly fail,” began Pugh. “Praise the piercing heavens for my trusty @zoelisterjones to have a handy lollipop to make me feel better. FAAAAAANKS.”

The 25-year-old also shared a pic of the needle through her nose.

“Warning — last slide will make your stomach scream,” she added.

Elsewhere, Madonna recently opened up about whether or not Pugh would be playing her in an upcoming biopic.

“She’s definitely up there on the list,” said the “Material Girl” singer.