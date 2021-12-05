Joshua Malina wants to know why Mel Gibson is still being employed in Hollywood, despite allegations against him.

The “West Wing” star shared his views in a recent op-ed for The Atlantic titled “Cancel Mel Gibson“.

Joshua Malina. Photo: Michael Tran/Getty Images

“Gibson is a well-known Jew-hater (anti-Semite is too mild). His prejudices are well documented,” Malina writes. “So my question is, what does a guy have to do these days to get put on Hollywood’s no-fly list? I’m a character actor. I tend to take the jobs that come my way. But—and this hurts to write—you couldn’t pay me enough to work with Mel Gibson.”

The actor continues, “Now, I love the ‘Lethal Weapon’ movies (at least the first few). And Danny Glover’s a gem. But Gibson? Yes, he’s a talented man. Many horrible people produce wonderful art. Put me down as an ardent fan of Roald Dahl, Pablo Picasso, and Edith Wharton; can’t get enough of what they’re selling. But these three had the good taste to die. That makes it a lot easier to enjoy their output. Gibson lives. And Tinseltown need not employ him further.”

Gibson recently confirmed that he would both direct and star in “Lethal Weapon 5”.

Malina adds, “If Gibson is welcomed back to direct the latest installment of this beloved franchise, it may be time to stop publishing think pieces about the power of ‘cancel culture.’ Because if he can continue to find big bucks and approbation in Hollywood, cancel culture simply does not exist.”