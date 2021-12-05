Justin Bieber took to the stage to perform at the Grand Prix Formula One race in Saudi Arabia on Sunday, despite calls for him and other artists to cancel their appearances at the event.

The country has been criticized over human rights abuse, with many people blasting F1’s decision to hold races in Saudi Arabia in the first place.

Ahead of the scheduled performance, the widowed fiancee of a Washington Post journalist wrote an open letter for the outlet titled, “Please, Justin Bieber, don’t perform for the regime that killed my fiance.”

“A little over three years ago, my fiance, the journalist and Post contributing columnist Jamal Khashoggi, walked into the Saudi consulate in Istanbul believing he was going to pick up some documents needed for our upcoming wedding,” began Jamal Khashoggi. “He was instead murdered inside the consulate by operatives acting on the orders of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.”

She continued, “His brutal murder made headlines all over the world. Ever since, many human rights organizations and individuals, including myself, have been calling for justice and accountability. That’s why I am writing to you with a plea: Cancel your Dec. 5 performance in Saudi Arabia. This is a unique opportunity to send a powerful message to the world that your name and talent will not be used to restore the reputation of a regime that kills its critics.”

Bieber’s wife Hailey was also spotted in Saudi Arabia over the weekend.