Lil Nas X used Variety’s 2021 Hitmakers Brunch as an opportunity to create some new content for TikTok.

The “Montero” rapper got some A-list attendees together to make a video for the platform.

“Bing Bong,” he wrote, while sharing a clip featuring Olivia Rodrigo, Jack Harlow, Normani, Tinashe, Anitta, Avril Lavigne, and Chloe Bailey.

The video sees the stars lip-synching viral sound bites from interviews with random people in New York City.

The post has already been like over 8M times, with a further 80K shares.

Lil Nas X picked up the award for Innovator of the Year during Saturday’s event, while Billie Eilish, Lana del Rey and Rodrigo were among the other winners at the ceremony.