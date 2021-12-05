Click to share this via email

Fergie is looking back on one of her most memorable performances to date.

The “Big Girls Don’t Cry” singer showecased her flexibility while taking to the stage to sing “Barracuda” on “TODAY” back in 2008.

The performance went down as an iconic moment, thanks to Fergie’s live vocals as she executed multiple one-handed cartwheels.

Earlier this week, meme account Diet Prada re-posted a Spotify Wrapped edit featuring the song.

After spotting the meme, Fergie decided to join in on the joke by leaving a comment beneath the post.

“My signature dance move,” she wrote, acknowledging the performance for the first time ever.