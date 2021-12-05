Vin Diesel marked the eighth anniversary of Paul Walker’s death by spending time with member’s of the late actor’s family.

On Saturday, Dec. 4, Diesel attended FuelFest music and automotive festival in Phoenix, Arizona – an annual event hosted by Paul’s brother Cody.

“I’m here with my brother in FuelFest,” said Diesel in an Instagram video taken with Cody. “It is an honor to see the whole car culture being brought together by my brother Cody.”

He continued, “I’m so proud of him and I know my brother Pablo is even more proud of him.”

Cody added, “Thank you all, for everybody that showed up, who showed so much support today. Thank you to my family for showing up in a big way. It’s a huge deal.”

Money from the event will go towards Reach Out Worldwide, which Paul founded before he died in car crash in 2013.

Cody also took to Instagram to share a snapshot from the day.

“8 years later,” he wrote. “Thank you #Phoenix @fuelfest.”

Cody and brother Caleb Walker served as stunt doubles on “Furious 7”, which was still in production at the time of the Paul’s tragic death.