(L-R) J-Hope, V, RM, Jimin, Suga, and Jungkook of BTS accept the Artist of the Year award

BTS has announced plans to take an extended break in order to get “re-inspired” and “recharged”.

The band posted an official statement to Twitter on Sunday, Dec. 5.

“BTS stayed active in order to engage with fans in 2021 and 2021 amidst the COVID-19 situation, and achieved dazzling results to cement themselves as top global artists,” it read.

“This period of rest will provide the members of BTS who have tirelessly committed themeselves to their activities a chance to get re-inspired and recharge with creative energy.”

The extended rest, which is the band’s first since 2019, will commence after the 2021 Jingle Ball Tour and “BTS Permission to Dance on Stage-LA” shows are completed.

The group is preparing for a concert in Seoul this March.

The statement adds, “They will return as their best, healthiest selves after recharging so they can return all the love from the fans.”