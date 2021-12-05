Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Tom Holland will be dusting off his dancing shoes for an exciting new role.

The “Spider-Man: No Way Home” star is set to portray Fred Astaire in a new biopic about the legendary dancer, singer and choreographer.

READ MORE: Zendaya And Tom Holland Share Funny Anecdote About Botched ‘Spider-Man’ Stunt Due To Height Difference

“Oh, I am playing Fred Astaire,” the confirmed the actor, while speaking with the Associated Press.

Promoting #SpiderManNoWayHome in London, Tom Holland says he'll play Fred Astaire in a film and discusses his future as Peter Parker. pic.twitter.com/iEhujKhFqw — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) December 5, 2021

“The script came in a week ago; I haven’t read it yet. They haven’t given it to me. I know (film producer) Amy Pascal has the script. She Facetimed me earlier when I was in the bath and we had a lovely Facetime. But I will be playing Fred Astaire.”

READ MORE: Tom Holland Recalls Being Told He Wasn’t Good Looking Enough To Be Spider-Man

Holland is no stranger to picking up fancy footwork.

The 25-year-old starred in Billy Elliot in London’s West End from 2008 to 2010.