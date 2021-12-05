Tom Holland will be dusting off his dancing shoes for an exciting new role.
The “Spider-Man: No Way Home” star is set to portray Fred Astaire in a new biopic about the legendary dancer, singer and choreographer.
“Oh, I am playing Fred Astaire,” the confirmed the actor, while speaking with the Associated Press.
“The script came in a week ago; I haven’t read it yet. They haven’t given it to me. I know (film producer) Amy Pascal has the script. She Facetimed me earlier when I was in the bath and we had a lovely Facetime. But I will be playing Fred Astaire.”
Holland is no stranger to picking up fancy footwork.
The 25-year-old starred in Billy Elliot in London’s West End from 2008 to 2010.