Jennifer Lawrence put on a dazzling display while hitting the red carpet for the premiere of “Don’t Look Up” in New York City on Sunday, Dec. 5.

The actress, 31, showcased her blossoming baby bump in a golden Dior gown teamed with Tiffany & Co. jewellery.

Lawrence was joined on the red carpet by co-star Leonardo DiCaprio, who looked dapper in a classic black suit.

Actor Jonah Hill was also seen holding hands with girlfriend Sarah Brady.

Photo: RCF / MEGA

The pair, who recently made their relationship Instagram official, stepped out wearing matching baby blue ensembles.

“Don’t Look Up” hits theaters on Dec. 10, before landing on Netflix on Dec. 24.

The star-studded movie also features appearances from Ariana Grande, Meryl Streep and Timothée Chalamet.