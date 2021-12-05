Khloe Kardashian is standing up for her little sister.

The reality TV star took to Instagram to set the record straight on Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s relationship after a magazine claimed that the pair “are not a couple”.

The cover story with W Magazine featuring Jenner and Scott was leaked online on Sunday, Dec. 5.

According to TMZ, the author of the article writes, “Travis and Kylie seemed very comfortable under the sheets, but even though they will soon have two children together — their daughter, Stormi, is 3 — they are not a couple, and haven’t been in two years. They’re the modern family!”

“Wow i don’t know why this magazine would write this but they are very much a couple,” Khloe wrote in response.

TMZ reports that the article and accompanying feature spread were scrapped following last month’s Astroworld tragedy.