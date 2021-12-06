Alec Baldwin appears to have deleted his main Twitter account following that George Stephanopoulos interview.

The actor’s @AlecBaldwin account no longer exists, but his other account @AlecBaldwin___, which he rarely uses, remains active.

ET Canada has contacted Baldwin’s rep for comment.

This wouldn’t be the first time Baldwin has deactivated the account, with him doing so multiple times in the past, including when his wife Hilaria was surrounded by controversy over her Spanish heritage.

It’s not known whether the Stephanopoulos interview has anything to do with the account no longer being active. However, it comes days after Baldwin opened up about the tragic “Rust” shooting in the tell-all chat for ABC News.

During the interview, Baldwin said he never pulled the trigger on the gun that fatally shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza.

The star further went on to say how no bullets should have been on set.

“Someone put a live bullet in a gun, a bullet that wasn’t even supposed to be on the property,” Baldwin said. “Someone is ​responsible for what happened, and I can’t say who that is, but I know it’s not me.”

“I don’t know what happened on that set. I don’t know how that bullet arrived in that gun. I don’t know. But I’m all for doing anything that will take us to a place where this is less likely to happen again,” he shared.

After the accident happened on October 21, Baldwin used his @AlecBaldwin Twitter account to share his first statement regarding the tragedy.