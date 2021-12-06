Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Canada’s Joni Mitchell, Bette Midler and Toronto-born “Saturday Night Live” creator Lorne Michaels were among those being honoured by U.S. President Joe Biden at Sunday’s Kennedy Center Honors.

Biden brought back presidential participation in the annual event, which was previously skipped by Donald Trump.

Mitchell made a rare public appearance to receive the prestigious U.S. arts honour, with her being recognized alongside Motown founder Berry Gordy and Justino Díaz.

Honoree Lorne Michaels attends the 44th Kennedy Center Honors at The Kennedy Center on December 05, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images)

Berry Gordy and Joni Mitchell, Kennedy Center honorees, are hosted at a reception in the East Room at the White House on December 05, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

Honoree Bette Midler attends the 44th Kennedy Center Honors at The Kennedy Center on December 05, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images)

The five honorees were invited to a lavish black-tie ceremony at the White House to mark the special occasion.

Stevie Wonder, whom Gordy discovered, headlined the star-studded event, while Norah Jones, Brandi Carlile, and Brittany Howard belted out some of Mitchell’s hits.

READ MORE: Joni Mitchell To Be Honoured By MusiCares

Honoree Justino Díaz attends the 44th Kennedy Center Honors at The Kennedy Center on December 05, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images)

Smokey Robinson, who was another artist discovered by Gordy, also sang a song he wrote for the 92-year-old.

READ MORE: Canadians Joni Mitchell And Lorne Michaels To Receive Kennedy Center Honors

“I think I’m in a dream… and it’s a wonderful dream,” Gordy told press on the red carpet, according to the BBC.

Midler joked: “I’m a low-end performer. I’m someone who tells terrible jokes and rides around in a wheelchair in a fishtail. That’s what I do. And yet people like that. They really enjoyed it. So hey, I’m beloved!”

The awards recognize a lifetime of achievement in the performing arts.

Biden shared at the bash: “To all of the Kennedy Center honorees past and present, thank you for sharing your gift with the nation and with the world.”

The president added of Michaels, “You make me laugh at myself a lot,” The Hollywood Reporter stated, noting that Michaels was currently auditioning actors to figure out who should play him next on “SNL”.