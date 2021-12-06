Chris Noth is discussing his iconic “Sex and the City” character Mr. Big as he returns for the “And Just Like That…” revival.

Noth talks about the show, which ran in 1998-2004, and Kim Cattrall’s rumoured feud with Sarah Jessica Parker in an interview with the Guardian.

Cattrall called Parker “cruel” when she shared her condolences on a post about Cattrall’s brother’s tragic death in 2018.

Noth says, when questioned why he thinks Cattrall isn’t in the new series, “I have to tell you, I have absolutely no idea what her thinking is, or her emotions. I do know that I’m very close with SJ and [Cattrall’s] descriptions of her don’t even come close. I liked her, I thought she was marvelous in the show and some people move on for their own reasons. I don’t know what hers were. I just wish that whole thing had never happened because it was sad and uncomfortable.”

He adds of whether it put the rest of the cast in an awkward position, “I just don’t like to see anyone talking down about SJ because she’s a target and people can be nasty. I feel very protective of her and I was not happy about that. That’s all I’ll say about that.”

Noth also discusses the fact that the new series will follow Mr. Big in a post-Trump and post-MeToo era.

He insists of his Manhattan millionaire character, “I never saw him as an alpha male, that’s so funny that you say that. But it’s true, I do get offers to play these power-broker types. I know how to put on a suit, but my wife put it perfectly when she said, ‘I don’t think people realize that you’re kind of schlubby.’”

Noth then talks about how “SATC” offered fans a certain view of New York City, telling the publication: “I feel a little guilty that our show became the look for what New York is. That glamour always existed, but it wasn’t the only look. It’s kind of like what the Kardashians have done to culture in America: millions of people following them because they have a thousand shoes in their closets. No, no – it’s not the same.

“’Sex and the City’ has a lot to offer in terms of its vision of New York, because people do need a certain glamour. But many neighbourhoods have changed, so it’s a love-hate kinda thing.”

He adds of the critics discussing how old cast members Parker, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon are: “People are like: ‘Oh, the girls don’t look the same.’ Yeah, because it’s 25 years later! We’re normal people, we get older, we adjust – why, don’t you?”

Noth also pays tribute to the late Willie Garson, who passed away in September at age 57 after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Garson played the much-loved character Stanford Blatch on the show.

Noth says of whether he knew the star was ill, “No, most of us didn’t know. The last time I saw him was on set and I kick myself because I didn’t really get a chance to talk to him. He was extraordinarily fun and funny and there’s nothing to say but that it’s heartbreaking. It’s sad for everyone, and for the show, because I think he was going to have a really huge storyline. But he’ll be in it to the extent that he filmed.”