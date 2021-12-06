Perhaps we have not seen the last of Daredevil.

Speaking with Cinemablend, Marvel head Kevin Feige confirmed, “If you were to see Daredevil in upcoming things, Charlie Cox, yes, would be the actor playing Daredevil. Where we see that, how we see that, when we see that, remains to be seen.”

Cox played the character in Marvel’s “Daredevil” TV series on Netflix for three seasons, along with the spinoff team-up series “The Defenders”.

Whether or not Daredevil returns to the Marvel Cinematic Universe is still up in the air, though rumours of a possible new project involving the character have been floated for months.

Before Cox took on the role, Daredevil was played by Ben Affleck on the big screen in 2003.