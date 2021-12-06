It’s not about the money for Michael Sheen.

Speaking with the BBC, the “Good Omens” star revealed his pledge to use all the money he earns from acting to fund future projects.

“There was something quite liberating about going, ‘All right, I’ll put large amounts of money into this or that, because I’ll be able to earn it back again,'” he explained.

“I’ve essentially turned myself into a social enterprise, a not-for-profit actor.”

Back in 2019, the actor sold his houses in order to help bankroll the Homeless World Cup in Cardiff after funding for the project fell through.

“I had committed to helping to organize that and then suddenly, with not long to go, there was no money,” Sheen recalled. “I had to make a decision — I could walk away from it and it wouldn’t happen. I thought, I’m not going to let that happen. So, I put all my money into keeping it going.”

He continued, “I had a house in America and a house here and I put those up and just did whatever it took. It was scary and incredibly stressful. I’ll be paying for it for a long time. But when I came out the other side, I realized I could do this kind of thing and, if I can keep earning money, it’s not going to ruin me.”