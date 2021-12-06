Calling all fans of “The Boys”: The world of villainous superheroes will be set in a new animated series “Diabolical”.

Prime Video announced the news today with a special video message from Karl Urban who plays the charming yet cunning Billy Butcher on “The Boys” at CCXP Worlds 2021.

The series will make an exclusive debut on Prime Video in early 2022 with eight “deliciously unique, twisted animated” episodes — unseen stories within the universe of “The Boys”.

Photo: Amazon Studios

“Diabolical” will come to life with some of Hollywood’s greatest creatives, including Awkwafina, Garth Ennis, Eliot Glazer and Ilana Glazer, Evan Goldberg and Seth Rogen, Simon Racioppa, Justin Roiland and Ben Bayouth, Andy Samberg, and Aisha Tyler.

“Surprise! We’re almost finished with eight episodes of our animated series, ‘Diabolical’. We gathered together some incredible creators and we gave them one rule … just kidding, there’s no rules. They blew the doors off it, delivering eight completely unexpected, funny, shocking, gory, moist, emotional episodes. You think ‘The Boys’ is nuts? Wait till you see this,” said “Diabolical” executive producer Eric Kripke.

Rogen and Goldberg, who are executive producers and writers for the new animated fiction, added, “Ever since we saw the animated film ‘The Animatrix’, a series of short animated films set in the universe of ‘The Matrix’, we’ve wanted to rip it off. Today that dream has come true.”

“Expanding the universe of ‘The Boys’ has been an amazing journey. Fans will get all-new stories, with all the fun and outrageous humour of ‘The Boys’ that they know and love—plus some great surprises,” Vernon Sanders, head of television at Amazon Studios revealed. “Eric, Seth, and Evan have assembled incredible talent to bring ‘Diabolical’ to life, and we can’t wait for our Prime Video customers to see this new, wild ride.”

“The Boys” was developed by executive producer and showrunner Kripke and is based on the New York Times bestselling comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson.