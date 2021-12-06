Queen Elizabeth II hands posies to her Lady in Waiting, the Duchess of Grafton, on a walkabout in St Peter Port, during her visit to the island of Guernsey, Channel Islands.

The Queen is mourning the loss of her close friend and longtime royal confidante Ann Fortune FitzRoy, the Duchess of Grafton.

Her Majesty’s Mistress of the Robes passed away at age 101 on December 3. Fortune FitzRoy had served in the role from 1967 until her death.

She was the wife of Hugh FitzRoy, 11th Duke of Grafton and grandmother of Henry FitzRoy, 12th Duke of Grafton.

READ MORE: Queen Elizabeth Gives Her Blessing To Barbados As She Is Removed As Head Of State

The duchess was a Lady of the Bedchamber to the Queen between 1953 to 1966 before she took on her latest role in the household. Over the years, she has accompanied Her Majesty on numerous overseas visits, including Nigeria in 1956, France in 1972, Morocco in 1980, and Russia in 1994.

READ MORE: The Queen Speaks To These Two People The Most On The Phone

Fortune FitzRoy was married to Hugh FitzRoy, 11th Duke of Grafton, from 1946 until his death on April 7, 2011.

The pair share five children, one of whom is Lady Virginia Mary Elizabeth FitzRoy, who is one of the Queen’s goddaughters.

The loss comes after the Queen’s husband Prince Philip passed away at age 99 on April 9 of this year. The couple were married for 73 years.