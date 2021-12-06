Grimes released a new, breakup song and fans are speculating that the singer’s “Player of Games” anthem channels her heartbreak after splitting from Elon Musk.

The single, released on Dec. 3., includes the lyrics “even love couldn’t keep [him] in [his] place”. The 33-year-old singer dated the 50-year-old Tesla CEO for three years before parting ways in early September.

In the song, Grimes sings about being in love with the “greatest gamer” but expresses that “he’ll always love the game more than he loves me.” The lyrics continue with “sail away to the cold expanse of space.”

Heading into the chorus, she sings, “If I loved him any less / I’d make him stay / But he has to be the best/ Player of games”.

Musk, the founder of SpaceX confirmed that he and Grimes, who share 19-month-old son X Æ A-Xii Musk, were taking time apart earlier this year.