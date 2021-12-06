William Shatner’s life-changing space flight is heading to Prime Video Canada.

“Shatner in Space”, a one-hour special, will premiere on the streaming service on Wednesday, December 15, in the U.S., Canada, U.K., Australia, and New Zealand, with additional territories launching in early 2022.

“Shatner in Space”. Credit: Amazon Prime Video

The announcement was made by Shatner, 90, during a virtual panel for CCXP Worlds, the virtual version of the world’s largest fan convention, in São Paulo, Brazil.

I’m hoping the @PrimeVideo special is a gift for everyone on this final night of #Chanukah pic.twitter.com/cwop6jC3JS — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) December 6, 2021

The upcoming special shares the events before, during, and after the Canadian actor’s flight, which made him the oldest person to ever travel to the cosmos.

It also details the growing friendship between Shatner and Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos, whose dreams of space travel, like many, were inspired by the original “Star Trek” series, a press release stated.

“My time in space was the most profound experience I could have ever imagined,” said Shatner.

“This special documenting my journey gives a dramatic view of that experience, and my hope is that it inspires the world to see we must go to space to save Earth.”

“Shatner in Space” is produced by Amazon Studios, Blue Origin, Film 45, Jason Ehrlich Productions, and Bright Spot Content.

The special comes after Shatner was blasted into space back in October, soaring to an estimated 66 miles (106 kilometres) over the West Texas desert in a ship built by Bezos’s Blue Origin company.

He then safely parachuted to the desert floor after the flight that lasted just over 10 minutes.

Shatner told Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb on “Today” about the incredible experience: “I was overwhelmed with the experience, with the sensation of looking at death and looking at life and what’s become a cliché of how we need to take care of the planet.

“It’s so fragile. I was struck so profoundly by it.”