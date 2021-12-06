More than 30 years later, the Tragically Hip remember.

On Monday, to mark the anniversary of the 1989 École Polytechnique massacre in Montreal, the band debuted a new animated video for their song “Montreal”, in honour of the victims.

In a post on Twitter, the band said:

They also announced that the single would be featured on a CD and Flexi disc alongside “It’s A Good Life If You Don’t Weaken” featuring Feist, bundled with a T-shirt, with proceeds from the sales going to the PolyRemembers group.

“Montreal” was written in the aftermath of the massacre, in which an anti-feminist shot and killed 14 women at the Montreal school. Ten other women and four men were injured in the attack.

The song was recorded live and finally released earlier this year as part of the Road Apples 30th-anniversary deluxe edition. The powerful new video for the song features the portraits and names of the victims.