Social media platform TikTok announced its “Year on TikTok 2021”.

The year-end report reviews trends, creators, movements, and moments that made the year memorable on the platform.

“Year on TikTok 2021” features the following categories, according to a press release:

FYFaves: Be entertained by some of this year’s popular videos.

Powered by Joy: Take in the good vibes from the videos that brought us so much joy this year.

The Playlist: Put these hits on repeat and check out this year’s popular songs.

Breakthrough Stars: Be inspired by this year’s creators, celebrities, and public figures on the rise.

Only on TikTok: Relive this year’s trends powered by TikTok’s editing tools, creative effects and more.

Voices of Change: Get to know the creators, celebrities, and public figures at the forefront of this year’s social impact movements and moments.

Eats on Repeat: Crave your favorite food trends on TikTok all over again with these popular recipes and kitchen hacks.

The Wishlist: Check out the trends that got our community shopping, checking storefronts and supporting small businesses.

Big Little Communities: Learn more about the subcultures and communities that connect and share over a common passion for creativity.

The Throwbacks: Discover and rediscover the trends, tracks and moments that made us reminisce and revel in nostalgia.

In addition, TikTok is launching the “Ask on TikTok” Q&A feature, which will allow users to answer prompts about their year to share as stories on the platform. They can create new videos or share a previous TikTok.

“There’s something really special about TikTok’s diverse global community that people just can’t find anywhere else,” said TikTok chief operating officer Vanessa Pappas. “For us, 2021 was a year for connection and we’ve seen people on TikTok laughing together, entertaining us, starting cultural phenomenons, and teaching us new things.”

According to the site, TikTok featured over one billion users this year.

Check out the report here.