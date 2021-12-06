Billie Eilish looks back on past relationships with the music video for “Male Fantasy”.

Eilish debuted the self-directed and self-edited video on Dec. 6.

The video features the singer going through her daily life in her room with an air of melancholy. At turns, she sits on the ground or stares into the distance in low-light with blue filters.

Eilish stares into the mirror as she sings the lyrics: “We were inseparable years ago/Thought we’d get along, but it wasn’t so/And it’s all I think about when I’m behind the wheel/I worry this is how I’m always gonna feel/But nothing lasts, I know the deal.”

The track comes off her Grammy-nominated album Happier Than Ever. The album is nominated for Album of The Year and Pop Album of The Year at the 2022 Grammys.

The album debuted at no.1 on the Billboard 200 chart on release.