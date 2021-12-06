Prince Harry spoke about mental health and the increase in job resignations during the pandemic in a new interview with Fast Company.

The Duke of Sussex stepped down as a senior royal alongside his wife Meghan Markle in March 2020 and has since taken on a job as chief impact officer at the mental health company BetterUp.

In the newly released chat, Harry was asked: “COVID has accelerated a lot of trends in the workplace— like increased burnout and job resignations. How have you adapted your strategy to address these things?”

The Duke replied, “That’s such a great question, because it brings us back to the thesis of BetterUp, and the work Alexi [Robichaux] and Eddie [Medina] and the team have been doing for the past eight+ years before I arrived, [and] also my personal belief and work in the mental fitness space.

“While on the surface it looks like these last couple of years brought all these issues to the foreground, the reality is, these struggles and issues have been brewing for quite some time.

“We’re just at the beginning of the mental health awakening. This work has never been more important because people are finally paying attention, and a big component of this mission is building awareness and continuing to pioneer the conversation.”

READ MORE: Prince Harry Marks World AIDS Day With Powerful Video And Letter Calling For Vaccine Equity

Harry added that it’s not always a bad thing to resign for the sake of your mental health, if you are in a position to do so.

“I’ve actually discovered recently, courtesy of a chat with [BetterUp science board member] Adam Grant, that a lot of the job resignations you mention aren’t all bad.

“In fact, it is a sign that with self-awareness comes the need for change. Many people around the world have been stuck in jobs that didn’t bring them joy, and now they’re putting their mental health and happiness first. This is something to be celebrated.”

READ MORE: Prince Harry’s Ex Florence St George Says She Feels ‘Lucky’ Relationship Was ‘Short Lived’

When Harry’s new role was announced back in March, he said: “As BetterUp’s first chief impact officer, my goal is to lift up critical dialogues around mental health, build supportive and compassionate communities, and foster an environment for honest and vulnerable conversations. And my hope is to help people develop their inner strength, resilience, and confidence.”

Harry’s comments on mental health come as his brother Prince William’s special festive episode of “Time to Walk” by Apple Fitness+ aired Monday.

The episode encourages people to take time out and walk for their mental health over the Christmas period.