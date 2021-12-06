Country music superstar Blake Shelton stopped by “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” on Monday to give the inside scoop on his wedding to Gwen Stefani this past July and revealed why Adam Levine wasn’t invited.

Shelton’s mantra for the wedding was: “Let Gwen just do whatever she wants,” admitting that he pretty much had nothing to do with it except show up.

Photo: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros

Photo: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros

He recalled how a writer called him “a lazy, deadbeat husband” and agreed. “The truth is, I am”, Shelton said. “All I had to do was drink and kiss Gwen Stefani”, calling their wedding “the greatest gig [he] ever had”.

DeGeneres wanted to know one thing in particular about the special day – why Levine, Shelton’s former “The Voice” co-star wasn’t invited.

Before she asked the question, DeGeneres reminded the singer of all the ‘great’ things Levine had to say about him when he appeared on the show in April.

Photo: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros

In true Ellen fashion, she played back a clip of Maroon 5’s lead vocalist saying, “I don’t support their [Shelton and Stefani’s] marriage,” adding “she’s so cool and he’s not.”

Shelton admitted “that’s the reason [they] didn’t invite him to the wedding,” noting that it was done “purposely” and that he thinks it’s funny that Levine didn’t catch an invite.

Despite the their love-hate relationship, Shelton explained how the small wedding was “exactly what it needed to be” and that “there was probably still less than 30 people total,” including the staff and wedding planner.

The “A Guy With a Girl” singer looks forward to celebrating his first Christmas with Stefani as a married couple. He revealed that she always gets him “mountains” of gifts he doesn’t need and so this year he’s returning the favour.

“I had to get on the phone this morning with this internet company because they thought there was credit card fraud because I kept going back to the same website, buying her more stuff,” Shelton told DeGeneres. “I’m getting her a bunch of stuff. I don’t know that she’s gonna like any of it but it’s going to look good in the wrapping paper,” he continued.

While appearing on the show, Shelton performed his hit single “Come Back As A Country Boy”.

Photo: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros

He also joined Ellen for her 12 Days of Giveaways, surprising the audience with “exceptional” gifts.

Photo: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros