The BTS boys are expanding their presence on Instagram.

On Dec. 6, the members of popular South Korean boy band BTS revealed that each of the members now have their own Instagram accounts, via Soompi.

Jin commemorated his personal account with a cute photo of himself in pigtails and rocking a “Permission to Dance” long-sleeve shirt.

In a now-deleted post, Suga shared a scenic image of a park with trees changing colours for the autumn season for his first post.

He went with his rapper name “Agust D” for the account, which is also the name of his debut solo mixtape.

J-Hope posted a mysterious polaroid-style photo of a figure standing against a beach at sunset.

He wrote his iconic catchphrase: “I’m your hope @uarmyhope“.

Group leader RM debuted his account with a snap of the singer sitting in a log chair on a cliffside staring out into the ocean.

Jimin shared a stylish photo of himself in a suit and oversized glasses mugging for the camera.

He simply added the hashtag “JIMIN” to the post.

V launched his account with a picture of what appears to be a dinosaur skeleton suspended from the ceiling.

Jungkook joined the other members in sharing a photo of beautiful scenery with another snap of a beach shore at sunset.

The group previously only used the company-operated BTS Big Hit Official account on Instagram.