Sarah Ferguson is sticking by her ex-husband Prince Andrew.

The Duchess of York speaks to French publication Madame Figaro in a new interview, sharing how she still loves her estranged husband, whom she continues to live with at the Royal Lodge in Windsor.

The pair were married from 1986 to 1996 and share daughters Beatrice and Eugenie together.

Andrew has been surrounded by controversy recently due to the sexual assault allegations he’s facing and his ties with Jeffrey Epstein.

According to the Daily Mail, Ferguson shares: “I loved him and I still love him today, I will stay by his side, because I believe in him, he is a good man.”

She also refers to the negative media coverage she suffered for years after she and Andrew separated back in 1992 amid their scandalous divorce.

Fergie explains, “I was maybe the most persecuted woman in the history of the royal family, but I’m still here.

“The bruised reed that doesn’t break is in my DNA.”

She tells the publication how her wedding day was the most beautiful day of her life and that her priority is her two daughters.

Ferguson has been promoting her book Her Heart for a Compass, which is now available in French.