Back in action and ready to rumble! The hilariously inept special operations agent MacGruber is returning for a new TV series on Peacock, and the stakes are higher than ever.

Peacock released the first official teaser for the new series, starring Will Forte as the eponymous patriotic super agent who must, again, put his life on the line for the sake of the world.

The season picks up 10 years after the 2010 film, during which time MacGruber has spent the last decade behind bars. However, when madman Enos Queeth (Billy Zane) — who murdered MacGruber’s mother when he was a kid — threatens global destruction, General Barrett Fasoose (Laurence Fishburne) offers MacGruber a chance to be a hero once again — albeit on what he calls a “suicide mission.”

“My country has invited me to die for it, and I RSVPed ‘Yas Queen,'” MacGruber proudly declares in the new trailer.

Kristen Wiig returns in the series as MacGruber’s love, Vicki St. Elmo, while Ryan Phillippe reprises his role as MacGruber’s begrudging and reluctant comrade-in-arms, Lieutenant Dixon Piper.

Rounding out the cast is Sam Elliott as Perry, Joseph Lee Anderson as Major Harold Kernst and Timothy V. Murphy as Constantine Bach.

The action is ramped up for this comedy series, which sees MacGruber and his small tactical team taking on a veritable army of terrorist baddies “Rambo III” style, with machine guns, RPGs and a whole car trunk filled with small arms.

The character of MacGruber began as a “Saturday Night Live” sketch in 2007, with Forte originating the role. Designed to be a parody of “MacGyver”, it was later revealed that MacGruber actually is MacGyver’s son. The sketch was popular enough to earn a big-screen adaptation in 2010, with Val Kilmer playing nuclear warhead-stealing terrorist Dieter Von Cunth.

“MacGruber” will premiere Jan. 9 at 9 p.m. ET on Showcase.

