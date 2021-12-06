Click to share this via email

After impressing audiences with the Marvel series “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”, Canadian director Kari Skogland taking on another epic project.

On Monday, Deadline reported that Skogland will be directing “Cleopatra”, starring Gal Gadot, taking over from Patty Jenkins, who will now serve as producer.

The film about the legendary historical figure was originally announced in 2020, but Jenkins has dropped out as director in order to focus on the upcoming “Wonder Woman 3” and “Star Wars: Rogue Squadron”.

Skogland, who has directed episodes of “The Handmaid’s Tale”, “Vikings” and many more series, left a big impression by directing every episode of “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”.

The scope of that production reportedly appealed to studio executives, who want “Cleopatra” to feature a similarly epic feel.