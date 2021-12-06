Take a trip back into “The Matrix”.

Warner Brothers released an official trailer “Matrix Resurrections” on Dec. 6.

The action-packed trailer sees Keanu Reeves and Carrie Anne-Moss back in their roles as Thomas Anderson/Neo and Trinity fighting their way for humanity in the dream-like world of The Matrix and the war-torn zone of the real world.

Scenes from the previous “Matrix” trilogy are interspliced between recreated scenes in the new movie along with numerous callbacks. The video ends with Reeves hearkening back to the old film with a quip, “I still know Kung Fu.”

The movie sees “Candyman” actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II take over the role of Morpheus, made iconic in the original film series by Laurence Fishburne.

The cast includes Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Neil Patrick Harris, Priyanka Chopra Jones and Jada Pinkett Smith.

Lana Wachowski returns to the director’s chair to take the franchise made famous by The Wachowskis into a new chapter.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Reeves said he believes the film is a love story at its heart.

“Not that it needed it,” the actor said, “but certainly the depth of why this film got made is the sense of it being a love story between Trinity and Neo.”

Co-star Moss agreed, though she viewed it as the love of director Wachowski. She added, “I’ve never felt that way before, where I could see that I am an extension of her heart in playing this role.”

The two stars are just happy to be reunited again.

“Most of my scenes are with Keanu, and it was just a pleasure to sit across from him and do that again,” Moss later said.

Reeves had his own praise the actress, responding, “But you’ve got a flavour. It’s Trinity! It’s Carrie-Anne Moss, Trinity flavour. All the fierceness and mind, focus, commitment is there in the gestures. Untamed and wild and controlled.”

“Matrix Resurrections” hits theatres and HBO Max on Dec. 22.