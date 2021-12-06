Musical fans in the Gulf states won’t be getting to see the new “West Side Story”.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Steven Spielberg’s remake of the classic musical has been banned from release in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman and Kuwait.

In Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, the film was simply not granted release, while in the other countries, cuts were made that Disney reportedly refused to make.

Though the reason for the ban has not been publicly confirmed, sources told THR that at issue in the new adaptation was a character played by non binary actor Iris Menas.

Homosexuality is illegal by law in across the Gulf states, and films featuring LGBTQ+ themes and characters have often found themselves blocked by censors.

The film had previously been set for release in those countries on Dec. 9, and appeared on cinema websites across the region.

Disney faced similar issues with Marvel’s “Eternals”, which was unable to secure a release in much of the region last month due to the inclusion of Brian Tyree Henry’s character Phastos, the franchise’s first gay superhero.